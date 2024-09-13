Charge iPhone 16, Series 10, and AirPods on Belkin’s Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe stand down at $110

iPhone 16 pre-order day has arrived and we have already detailed how to get a deal on the new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4, so lets get’em all charged up now. Amazon is now offering the 2024 model Belkin 3-in-1 BoostCharge 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging stand for $110.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release this past spring, you’re looking at a stand that has fetched $150 almost all year with the power supply included at nearly 27% off the going rate. This is nearly $6 under our previous mention and the best price we can find.

This model first debuted at CES earlier this year before finally going up for sale a few months later. It delivers on the tree-style upright, heads-up setup that keeps your new iPhone 16 (or previous-gen MagSafe models) front and center, charged up, and ready to go.

Featuring Qi2 charging, it can juice your iPhone 12 through 15 series devices at the max 15W – it also juices iPhone 16 at 15W but the Apple MagSafe charger can deliver 25W to the latest handsets – and 5W of power to Apple Watch. On the base of the stand, you’ll find a third charging pad for your AirPods too.

The main MagSafe charger sat atop the chromed extension arm features 90-degree tilt/angle adjustment and this model ships with a braided 5-foot USB-C cable and a 30W wall charger.

Learn more about Apple’s new 25W MagSafe charging cable in our feature piece right here.

Apple 25W MagSafe Charger (1m) $39

Apple 25W MagSafe Charger (2m) $49

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Place your phone on this stand for up to 15W fast charging Qi2 for iPhone plus MagSafe compatibility, even with a case up to 3mm on. Plus, get 5W of simultaneous fast charging for AirPods and Apple Watch Series. This wireless charging stand is made with the latest standard Qi2 technology with magnets – optimizing energy usage and safeguarding device battery life. Plus, a 36W PSU and 5ft braided USB-C to USB-C cable are conveniently included. As this 3-in-1 charger is designed to support both landscape and portrait mode from 0-90 degrees, you can tilt your stand to your preferred angle as your iPhone rests on the mount. Apple users can enjoy StandBy Ready features when this magnetic charger is in stand mode. Adjust to your favorite screen and get a clear visual of the time in your office, a hotel room, or wherever you may go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!