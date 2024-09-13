Act fast and get this regularly $179 Keychron Q2 mechanical keyboard for $80 today (55% off)

As a part of its ongoing Warehouse Clean Out sale, Woot is now offering Keychron’s Q2 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard in grey at $79.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. That’s straight up a $99 discount on a mechanical keyboard that regularly fetches $179. Today’s 55% deal drops this keyboard back to the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same keyboard is currently fetching $159 on Amazon with a lighter 20% discount on its $199 listed price. Head below for more details.

Keychron’s Q2 is a wired mechanical keyboard that sports a full aluminum chassis and a 65% layout. The variant discounted today on Woot comes with Gateron G Pro Blue switches, but you can easily swap them out for any 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches of your choice. The Keychron Q2 comes with a wired hot-swap PCB with support for QMK/VIA, letting you program the keys, assign macros, and more on both macOS and Windows. This 65% mechanical keyboard uses a double gasket mounting for a soft and comfortable typing experience, and it also has sound-absorbing case foam inside to reduce the case ping. Other highlights of the Keychron Q2 wired mechanical keyboard include pre-installed PBT keycaps, PCB screw-in stabilizers, and more.

If you’re looking for alternatives with a bigger layout then check out the new Glorious GMMK 3 mechanical keyboard at $80. It’s available in 60%, 75%, and 100% layouts, and there is also a Pro version with Hall Effect switches.

Keychron Q2 wired mechanical keyboard features:

The Keychron Q2 is a fully customizable mechanical keyboard with a compact 65% layout. With a solid full aluminum frame, the Q2 is designed to be able to assemble easily for personalized premium typing comfort.

With full QMK and VIA support, you can program and remap each key on the keyboard with ease.Simply connect the Q2 to your device with a cable, import the Q2 keymap JSON file into the VIA software, drag and drop your favorite keys or macro commands to remap any key you want on macOS, Windows, or Linux operating system. Check our user guide or user manual for more instructions.

You can hot-swap the Keychron Q2 with almost all of the 3pin and 5pin MX style mechanical switches on the market (including Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, Panda, etc.) without soldering required. while the Gateron G Pro mechanical clicky blue switch providing unrivaled tactile responsiveness with up to 50 million keystroke lifespan. The PCB-mounted screw-in stabilizer for “big keys” such as space bar, shift, enter, and delete are designed for less wobbliness.

