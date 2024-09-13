Save up to $639 on Samsung’s Bespoke AI washers and dryers with bonus $100 credits from $899 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its fall Discover sale, Samsung is offering a great chance for folks looking to replace their old washers and/or dryers with a smarter alternative. The brand is offering its Bespoke 5.3 cubic-foot AI-supported Front-Load Washer for $900 shipped, as well as its Bespoke 7.6 cubic-foot AI-supported Electric Dryer for $899 shipped – with a purchase of either model giving you a $100 credit towards a future purchase, two years of Care+ services on each unit for just $1, along with free installation and haul-away too. You’re getting up to $639 in savings here today, with the costs getting taken down to the lowest we can find.

Both of these Bespoke washer and dryer units come supported by AI, which helps you to reduce your energy usage by up to 35% so you can extend the savings indefinitely as the months go by. It has remote monitoring and controls available through the SmartThings app via Wi-Fi connection, allowing the unit to also send you alerts on its cleaning progress. The first of their two most notable features is the inclusion of a smart dial that streamlines the control panels while also allowing the AI to learn your laundry routine to recommend the best cycles and even tailor them to your preferences. The second is their speedier performance capabilities that allow you to wash a full load in just 28 minutes while drying takes only 30 minutes – finishing everything in under an hour when both units are used together.

They’ve both been designed to fit in shallower spaces than more standard units, taking up far less space without sacrificing their larger cleaning capacities. Their internal setups sport antimicrobial tech that keeps it and your clothes smelling fresh every time, with self-cleaning functions to double down on its sanitary conditions. There’s also steam cleaning available that more gently removes stains from your fabrics so you don’t have to go through annoying, time-consuming pre-treatments before tossing it in.

You can also check out Samsung’s Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer & Ventless Dryer that is still sitting at $1,340 off with much of the same bonus savings too – plus, with its all-in-one ventless design you’ll be saving far more space with this standalone unit that can also be placed virtually anywhere in your home where it fits. You’ll find more AI-supported appliances in our smart home hub, while other eco-friendly units can be found in our Green Deals hub.

Industry’s largest capacity in its class²

Wash a full load in just 28 minutes³

AI Smart Dial simplifies your washer’s control panel

Control your dryer right from your washer when the units are stacked¹

