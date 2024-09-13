Score two Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers and set up a stereo pair while they’re at $50 each (50% off)

As a part of its now live 3-day weekend sale, Best Buy is offering a 2-pack of Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $99.99 shipped. This is regularly a $100 smart speaker, which means you can essentially score two of these for the price of one and set up a stereo pair. Today’s combo deal drops the price of a single unit back to the lowest price we tracked last month as a part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offer. The combo deal price applies to both Chalk and Charcoal colorways, so grab the one you like before they sell out.

The Google Nest Audio stands as a solid option for those who are looking for a smart speaker that looks and feels premium. You can simply use your voice to wake up this particular smart speaker and use it to control your audio or other smart home gear that is connected via the Google Home app. Notably, the speaker also has touch controls and a hardware mute button, along with an LED status indicator light that shines through its fabric-wrapped shell.

If you prefer using a pair of earbuds to listen to your music or podcast, then check out OnePlus’ Nord Buds 3 Pro at $50. These earbuds support ANC and offer 44-hour battery life and they are down from their usual price of $80.

Google Nest Audio features:

Meet Nest Audio. Hear music the way it should sound, with crisp Vocals and powerful bass that fill the room. Just say, “Hey Google” to play music or get help. Nest Audio comes with privacy built in. You can delete your Assistant history by saying, “Hey Google, delete what I just said.” Or to turn off the mic, just use the switch on the back. Just say, “Hey Google, play some music,” and crisp vocals and powerful bass fill the room. Nest Audio adapts to your environment and whatever you’re listening to, so music sounds better.

