New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

At $50, they also sport 49dB of hybrid active noise cancellation:

Immerse yourself in the music and shut out background noise with up to 49 dB of hybrid active noise cancellation. A blend of intelligent feedforward and feedback noise cancellation delivers a quieter listening experience that hits all the right notes.

More OnePlus deals on tap this week:

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro features:

Whether you’re on a busy commute or chilling at home, our smart adaptive noise cancellation adjusts your listening experience based on ambient sound for the right amount of quiet. Make your voice heard with Clear Call algorithm. Three built-in mics (two analog and one digital) on each earbud work with ANC and our special anti-wind noise algorithm to accurately pick up vocals and block out blustery environments.

