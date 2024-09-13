SK hynix’s Beetle X31 portable SSD fits 1TB of storage in the palm of your hand at $75 today

We are now tracking a deal on Newegg that drops SK hynix’s Beetle X31 1TB portable SSD to $74.99 shipped. Regularly $94, this portable SSD is now seeing a solid 20% discount which shaves $14 off its usual going rate. Only once before today have we tracked this portable SSD for any less since it debuted last year carrying a $93 price tag. This compact SSD is now within $10 of its all-time low price, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one for yourself.

The SK hynix Beetle X31 is among the most compact and portable SSDs out there, weighing just 53 grams and measuring less than three inches in length. It’s available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, and they both have a small rounded aluminum chassis. The Beetle X31 drive offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, and it’s equipped with buffer DRAM for added stability. This particular SSD works well with Windows PCs, Macs, and even gaming consoles, and it ships with a clear silicone case and a pair of USB connection cables.

Folks looking for a relatively cheaper alternative can also consider SK hynix’s Tube T31 flash drive-sized SSD at $70. It offers data transfer speeds up to 1,000MB/s and is down from its usual price of $135.

SK Hynix Beetle X31 1TB portable SSD features:

Equipped with buffer DRAM for superior stability

Sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s due to efficient heat management

Compact size (74x46mm) and lightweight (53g). Durable aluminum casing in metallic champagne gold

Multi-purpose storage solution optimized for gamers, remote workers, content creators, students, and creative professionals

Two USB connection cables (C-to-C and C-to-A). Clear silicone case to prevent damage

