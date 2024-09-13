Track two time zones at once with this classic Waterbury GMT watch at $123 (44% off)

Amazon is now offering the Timex Waterbury Traditional GMT 39mm watch for $122.80 shipped. Usually priced at $219, you can now cash in on more than 44% in savings with this deal that knocks $96 off today. We’ve only seen this watch drop below the $123 mark once before today, so you’re looking at the second-best price on Amazon. These GMT models, particularly the ones like this Coke-style black and red bezel piece, don’t see a lot of discounts, so grab it before it’s too late.

Timex has fitted this timepiece with a 39mm case along with a 20mm stainless steel bracelet band. It features an impressive 100-meter (330-foot) water-resistance rating, making it suitable for swimming, snorkeling, poolside diving or surfing. This GMT movement watch can also track two time zones simultaneously thanks to an additional 24-hour hand. Other highlights of this classic GMT watch include a date window, a Coke-style black and red bezel to complete the look along with an iconic stylized W of the Waterbury Watch Company logo on the crown and the second hand.

If you would rather strap a smartwatch to your wrist then don’t miss the OnePlus Watch 2 at $230. Folks who prefer the Apple Watch can cash in as well, with the brand-new Series 10 cellular model at $520. And once you’re done scooping out the deals here, be sure to stop by our fashion deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Timex Waterbury Traditional GMT watch features:

With our Waterbury Traditional GMT, we’ve blended our traditional craftsmanship with the practicality of a GMT movement. The watch can track an additional time zone thanks to a fourth hand on the black dial, an immensely practical feature for world travelers and global connections. With a 39mm stainless-steel case profile, rotating top ring, handy date feature, and stainless steel bracelet, the Waterbury Traditional GMT is the wristwatch to keep you on time, no matter where you’re touching down tomorrow.

