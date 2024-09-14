Anker’s new USB-C adapter adds a MagSafe microSD card reader to iPhone 16 for $35 [Launch deal]

Anker has been on a roll lately with its new Prime Power Stations followed by some of its new releases at IFA this year, but we just spotted one of its latest new gadgets for iPhone 16. The new Anker MagGo USB-C Adapter delivers microSD card reading functionality to iPhone 16 (and previous models) by way of a small MagSafe puck of sorts and a tight, integrated wrap-around USB-C cable. Now available on Amazon with a nice launch deal when paired with any of the accessories on this page, get a closer look below at the new iPhone 16 microSD card reader gadget.

Anker MagSafe iPhone 16 microSD card reader

One thing Android smartphones have always (or at least for a very long time) had over iPhone was the ability to expand the storage by way of a microSD card slot, and usually by as much as 1TB. But with the new Anker MagSafe iPhone 16 microSD card reader, you can effectively bring this functionality to iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max as needed for $35 (plus the cost of the microSD/SD card of course).

The difference in terms of price in buying a 128GB iPhone 16 Pro, for example, and a 1TB isn’t trivial, we are talking about $500 more here. So perhaps the ability to magnetically snap something like this Anker MagGo adapter on and off is worthwhile option for some folks that need the extra storage and don’t want to spend the Apple tax on internal capacity upgrades.

Anker says it can also provide “a quick switch from capturing video outdoors to editing on a smartphone without delay.” I guess this is really where the MagSafe setup makes the most sense, or perhaps when traveling or out for the day snapping loads of pics and videos, but it also just makes for a simple way to add more storage to your device when needed.

It comes in the form of a small puck that magnetically attaches to your iPhone and then connects via an integrated right-angle USB-C cable that wraps around the back of the device. The top of this puck pops off so you can insert an SD or TF card (or a microSD card with the SD adapter), not unlike the Quiizlab models we have seen that can house a 2230 NVMe SSD inside.

Its “high performance SD and TF 4.0 ports” support up to 312MB/s speeds alongside power pass-through. The iPhone 16 microSD/SD card reader also supports simultaneous syncing and charging by of the side-mounted USB-C port that delivers “a 42.5W max output when connected to a power source.”

Now available on the official Anker storefront, its new Anker MagGo USB-C iPhone 16 microSD reader carries a $34.99 sticker price. But if you throw it in your cart with any of the other Anker items on this page, it will knock 15% off your order – there are power banks, wall chargers, its new 3-in-1 Qi2 travel charger, and more.

