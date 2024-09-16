Six AC outlets, two USB-C, and two USB-A ports adorn this 5-foot surge protector at only $10 (Reg. $18)

If your nightstand, desk, or home theater is in need of some additional power outlets, a new deal is ready and waiting over at Amazon. You’ll currently find the official Addtam storefront there offering its 10-in-1 5-foot USB-C Surge Protector for $9.99 Prime shipped. Generally sold for $18, this offer takes more than 44% off to deliver $8 in savings. Equipped with not just AC outlets, but also USB-A and Type-C, this is a price that’s hard to beat. In fact, it’s a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked.

If there’s a space in your home where you’re running low on outlets, today’s deal is here to save the day. Not only will it convert one AC power source into six, you’ll also score a couple of USB-A and two Type-C ports. Each USB-C output offers up to 15W of power, while the USB-A ports top out at 12W. The power cord extends your reach by five feet and a flat wall plug minimizes how much it protrudes from the wall. You can set this power strip down anywhere, but screws are also included so you can easily mount it to a wall.

Sometimes, 10 outlets won’t be enough. For those cases, we recommend this 24-outlet surge protector at $20. Bear in mind that this offer stacks discounts, one of which is exclusive to Prime members. Once all is said and done, you’re looking at a new low and 33% off. Oh, and be sure to also have a look at Anker’s 250W Prime power station at $155.

Flat power strip could turn 1 socket into 6 AC outlets 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C, simultaneously charging up to 10 devices, essentials for home office and college dorm room

With 0.35-inch flat wall plug and 45-degree right angle design, which can close to the wall easily, and hide in the back of furniture, bed or refrigerator, no waste for outlet and space. 5 ft extension cord with only 3mm thicker and is made of pure copper, which has better current carrying capacity (15A)

Added extra 2 USB C ports for your devices, the USB C port can charge up to 5V/3A. USB-A ports can charge up to 5V/2.4A Max. With smart charging technology, it can auto-detect your devices and can reach faster charging efficiency, perfectly fit for cellphones, laptops, tablet, earphones etc

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!