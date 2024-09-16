New AirPods Max USB-C are $549, but these refurb originals are $300 for today only ($249 off)

We previously detailed how to flip your older AirPods Max out for the new USB-C set to save $130. But for folks not bothered by the slight upgrade on the new models – it’s essentially just new colors and USB-C charging, Best Buy is offering $249 off the original set for today only. As part of its Deals of the Day, you can now score a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished pair of AirPods Max in all of the original colorways down at $299.99 shipped. The now previous-generation Lightning models carry a regularly $549 price tag and are currently starting at $429 at Amazon.

While for some it might seem a bit crazy to drop $300 on the older AirPods Max models, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on them and we are mostly talking about the same headphones Apple just debuted.

The new AirPods Max refresh was a disappointing one for some folks. I think we all just wanted AirPods Max 2, as opposed to some new paint jobs and a jump to USB-C charging, not to mention a lower price tag. But that, sadly, did not happen, which perhaps makes today’s deal on the original sets even more enticing for folks who might be looking to land a set of Apple ANC over-ear headphones without spending over $400.

The today-only Best Buy offer on the refurb sets are available in all five original colors and you’ll find details on the Geek Squad treatment below:

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away. Learn more about Upgrade your music listening experience with these refurbished space gray Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Apple AirPods Max features:

Active noise cancellation technology helps eliminate ambient noise for crisp audio, and up to 20 hours of playback ensure uninterrupted use. These Apple AirPods Max headphones feature soft memory ear cups and a breathable-knit mesh canopy headband for plush comfort. An Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio. Active noise cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music.

