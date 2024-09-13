Flip your old 2020 AirPods Max for the new USB-C set and save $130 on your pre-order right now

Some folks are die-hard AirPods Max fans, but Apple just unleashed the new set with USB-C charging and brand new color options. They unfortunately come with the same $549 MSRP as the original sets, but you can leverage the pair you already have to bring the price down if you’re looking to upgrade the newer models. We totally understand that just about everyone was hoping for a more significant upgrade on AirPods Max this year, but if you are looking to upgrade, you can leverage the set you have now to score $130 off your pre-order of the new AirPods Max USB-C before they ship on September 20. Head below to find out more.

How to score a deal on the new AirPods Max USB-C

Much like we detailed on Apple Watch Series 10 – you can score one for $99! – as well as the new black Ultra 2 and AirPods 4, Best Buy is offering some notable trade-in values right now for folks who must upgrade to the latest AirPods Max. And considering all of the details and promotions we have featured over the last few months, many of you might have some store credit or Best Buy gift cards you can use to bring the price down even lower.

Okay so, the highest trade-in value Best Buy is offering right now is on the original 2020 AirPods Max just about everyone who is reading this post likely has. You can trade-in any number of things to score a deal on the new AirPods Max USB-C, but let’s use the original set as an example here.

Best Buy will offer $130 in trade value for the original AirPods Max, which can net you the new pair for $419, down from the regular $549 sticker price. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to the AirPods Max USB-C listing page, and add the color you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and AirPods Max in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your AirPods Max color from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load your cart with both the new USB-C set and the trade-in, effectively knocking $130 off the new AirPods Max.

Screenshot

You can indeed trade-in older AirPods and other gear against your new USB-C Max set, but you’ll have to test out the waters using the instructions above to find out what Best Buy is offering. Most of the items we tested offered far less value than the original AirPods Max, some, in fact, just serving up gift cards. And remember, don’t use the trade-in link on the AirPods Max listing page at Best Buy, do it in the cart as described above.

AirPods Max USB-C features:

AirPods Max, the ultimate listening experience. Now in five new colors. An Apple-designed driver provides high-fidelity audio. Every detail, from canopy to cushions, has been designed for an exceptional fit. Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, while Transparency mode keeps you connected to your environment. Updated with a USB-C connector for even more convenient charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!