Anker’s regularly $40 10K Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable is down to $28 today

If you are shopping for new gear to go with your iPhone 16, then consider grabbing Anker’s 10,000mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to enter promo code ANKERNANO at checkout to score this power bank at the discounted price. The Nano Power Bank is available in a handful of fun colors, and today’s deal applies to both Shell White and Sprout Green variants that regularly fetch $40. Thanks to the promo code, you are essentially looking at a 30% discount today, dropping this portable charger to the best price we can find.

The variant of Anker’s Nano Power Bank discounted today comes with a built-in USB-C cable, eliminating the need to carry a USB-C cable to charge your device. You can use the same USB-C cable to charge the power bank itself, which is also quite convenient. The overall footprint of this charger is also quite compact, so you can easily toss it in your backpack or just carry it in your hand while charging the phone. This Anker Nano Power Bank packs a 10,000mAh battery and it can deliver up to 30W output to charge your devices. There’s also an additional USB-C and a USB-A port on this unit, and you also get a slot to neatly tuck the USB-C connector along with a display to show you the remaining battery percentage and full recharge time.

If you don’t mind picking up a portable charger with a slightly smaller 6,600mAh battery then check out Anker’s 15W Qi2-certified MagSafe power bank at $30. This unit doubles as a stand to rest your iPhone for hands-free viewing and is down from its usual price of $70.

Anker 10,000mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C features:

Built-In USB-C Cable: Use the integrated USB-C cable to charge your phones, tablets, and laptops, as well as recharge the power bank, meeting all your charging needs.

30W Bi-Directional Charging: Boost the power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes and fully recharge in 1.5 hours, or charge your iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes through 30W two-way fast charging.

10,000mAh Worry-Free Power: Experience hassle-free power on the go with the built-in USB-C cable, providing seamless charging in a compact form factor measuring 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!