Just $9 adds Anker’s 30W USB-C car charger to your vehicle (Amazon low, 36% off)

Need a way to top off your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook Air while on the road? Well, the official Anker storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 30W USB-C Car Charger for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, you’ll want to check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Typically offered at $14, you’re looking at a 36% markdown that takes $5 off. This discount goes head-to-head with the all-time low, ensuring now is as good of a time as any to cash in. Keep on reading to find out more details.

Outfitted with not only USB-C, but also USB-A, this flexible and compact charging solution is ready to refuel two devices at once. When solely relying on the Type-C port, you’ll be able to refuel your gear at 30W speeds. I’m personally using something like this in my car to power a couple of MagSafe chargers and highly recommend the idea of planning ahead so a charger is always ready to go. Made by Anker, this solution is made by one of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys.

Speaking of Anker, earlier today we spotted a notable discount on its 15W Qi2 6,600mAh MagSafe power bank at $30. This unique offering features a dock-like design with an adjustable hinge to elevate your iPhone just the way you want. Oh, and don’t forget to check out this collapsible laptop stand while it’s only $6.50 Prime shipped.

Anker 30W USB-C Car Charger features:

A Leap in Charging Speed: Ideal for rapidly powering up iPhone 15 / 15 Pro, the high-powered 30W USB-C port offers a charging speed that’s 3 times faster than standard 5W chargers.

Miniature Size, Maximum Power: With ultra-compact dimensions, this car charger is designed to fit in the smallest of spaces while providing exceptional charging capability.

Dual-Device Charging Made Easy: Power two phones simultaneously via the USB-C and USB-A ports, providing a practical solution for multiple device owners.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!