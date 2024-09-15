Cutout or conductive crystal? What you need to know about iPhone 16 cases with proper Camera Control buttons

There is one major distinction in the iPhone case market this year for the launch of Apple’s series 16 handsets, Camera Control. With the introduction of the new multi-gesture Camera Control button, case makers couldn’t simply just resize last year’s models in order to get their covers up for sale as fast as possible, they also had to decide how they were going to handle the extra functionality and hardware changes this new camera button ushered in.

To cut out, or not to cut out, that is the question

Much like we saw on the pro models last year with Apple’s Action Button, a line in the sand was drawn among the case makers – a straight up cutout that left the actual Action Button exposed and accessible, or a proper button cover that both protected it and left it functional through the case.

Case brands have been covering, or protecting, the power button and volume controls on iPhone for years, be it with plastic pieces or, my personal favorite, nice machined-metal covers that, when done right, can really feel like an extension of the Apple hardware design resting underneath.

This is indeed what happened among some case makers on the iPhone 15 Pro Action button, but it’s not quite that simple when it comes to the new Camera Control button etched into the grade 5 titanium side piece on the new phone, or at least that’s very much how it seems.

On the surface, a sapphire crystal with a smooth texture is surrounded by a color-matched fine stainless steel trim. Inside, a high-precision force sensor with haptic feedback emulates the feel of a DSLR camera shutter. While a new touch sensor — the first of its kind for Apple — recognizes precise interactions like clicks and slides.

Apple’s new Camera Control in golden Desert Titanium

It’s not just a new clicker with some haptic-like feedback like the Action Button. This means it’s not as simple as just slapping some extra rubber or a nice metal cap on top and calling it a day for the case makers. Because you can slide your finger across the touch sensor in the button as well as click it, case makers are going to have to find a way to ensure these finger movements can translate through the case.

Apple made a Smart Battery Case years ago with a dedicated shutter button, but there was now swiping, sliding, and pressure action like there is on the new Camera Control.

Just about all of the third-party accessory brands have opted for some sort of cutout, which is fine, and for some folks perhaps a better option as it means you can get directly hands-on with Apple’s new button. But it’s all going to depend on the how the cutout is shaped and graded, whether or not you can comfortably get your finger in there to get at the new swipe controls with ease.

Conductive crystal camera control covers

But if you’re the type that really needs or just wants complete coverage on your new phone, safeguarding all of the physical controls on the device, there are only a handful of cases we have spotted as of yet that actually offer this.

While something like the exclusive deal we have available on the Arc metal bumper cases will certainly leave the new Camera Control accessible, along with the rest of the phone and buttons, you’re not going to get nearly as much protection there.

As of right now, the in-house Apple Silicone and Clear MagSafe iPhone 16 Cases as well as the new Beats models do offer a built-in sapphire crystal “coupled to a conductive layer” that is made to communicate your finger movements through the case to the Camera Control button.

It also sounds like OtterBox got an early jump on this exact tech, as a selection of its cases that are being sold directly on its official site and, we are told, the Apple Stores itself, also feature what sounds like something essentially identical to what Apple is using.

The OtterBox Lumen Series supports MagSafe and Camera Control, “using a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control.” It’s almost word for word the same as the official Apple and Beats buttons.

Two other third-party brands that are also offering Camera Control button cases are SUPCASE and i-Blason. These two use different wording to describe how they are achieving this, but it very much sounds the same, offering full swipe and click control passthrough.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag, for example, describes it as a “quick access camera control capture button design with Tritium” that is “seamlessly integrated with iPhone’s camera control capture button functions.” The i-Blason Armorbox features a “built-in capture button design” that leverages 46 pure copper conductors, “perfectly matching the pressure and sliding operations of the original iPhone‘s Camera Button.” You can get a complete rundown of all the new SUPCASE and i-Blason iPhone 16 case collection right here.

As of right now, these are the major options we are seeing with integrated Camera Control buttons that are said to properly translate the sliding action through the case. Let us know if you have spotted any others in the comments below and we will update this post if any new models hit our radar in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Does iPhone 16 Camera Control work through cases? As of right now, the case you buy is either going to have a cutout to allow Apple’s new Camera Control button to remain accessible, or you’re going to have to buy a case that offers a proper, dedicated Camera Control button. What cases have a Camera Control button? As of right now, the only notable cases we have come across offering a proper Camera Control button cover are the official Apple and Beats models, select OtterBox models, the new SUPCASE collection, and the i-Blason Armorbox. What is Camera Control? It’s Apple’s new button found on the right hand side of the iPhone 16. It offers multi-gesture swipe and click controls designed to mimic the feel of a proper DSLR camera. Do iPhone 16 cases have to have a Camera Control button? Well, they either need to have a cutout or a proper Camera Control button cover specifically designed for Apple’s new hardware. If not, your swipe gestures are, most likely, not going to translate through the case.

