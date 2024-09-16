Lectric’s ONE long-range e-bike carries you 100+ miles with extra battery and $220 in more free gear at $2,299

Lectric is giving folks one of the best bundle deals we’ve seen on its ONE Long-Range e-bike that adds $720 in free gear to your purchase at $2,299 shipped. This massive package would normally cost you $3,019 in all, which is the biggest addition of add-on accessories that we’ve seen for this model. What makes this such a great deal is the inclusion of a free extra battery that ramps up its long-range traveling capabilities even further – plus, you’ll also be getting a rear cargo rack and fenders for both wheels. Learn more about this micromobility solution below or in our hands-on review at Electrek.

Lectric’s ONE is the company’s premium commuter solution that was designed to bring high-quality parts like the Pinion auto-shifting electric gearbox and a carbon fiber-reinforced drive belt into a more budget-friendly price range. It’s been given a 750W rear hub motor that peaks at 1,310W, as well as a 48V 14Ah battery that can power the motor up to 60 miles on a single charge normally (extended to 100+ miles thanks to the extra battery). It tops out at speeds of 28 MPH when permitted by state laws and comes supported by five levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, which is well over the typical 12 you see on a lot of standard e-bikes.

It’s been equipped with a 24A potted motor controller that better ramps up to its peak power output for inclines and bursts of speed when needed. There’s a thumb throttle for when you want to just cruise around with little effort (though keep in mind this does lower its travel range), 20-inch puncture-resistant city tires that have been designed to take hits and keep going, an integrated LED headlight and taillight, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, hidden cable routing, a kickstand, and a new color LCD display.

You can check out all the other bundle deals being offered by the popular brand here – with models receiving up to $727 in free gear, like the XPeak Off-Road e-bikes that is also getting an free extra battery that doubles its travel distance to 110 miles. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to check out the other sales from Rad Power, Aventon, and more.

Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike:

The Lectric ONE is where unparalleled creativity and world-class automotive technology converge to create a maintenance-free and truly effortless commute. A symphony of high-performance componentry from the smart shifting Pinion gearbox and the Gates Carbon Drive Belt orchestrates a masterpiece – shaping an eBike unlike any other. An aerodynamic frame, color display, and city tires take this riding experience to the next level while hydraulic brakes, brake-activated taillights, and reflective strips offer safety beyond compare.

