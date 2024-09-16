Grab some indoor hygrometers while they’re just $4 a pop over at Amazon right now (56% off)

Keep tabs on room temperature, humidity, and gain a digital clock with a new deal over at Amazon from the official meross storefront. Right now you can score its Digital Indoor Hygrometer for $3.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can avoid shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Usually sold for $9, this deal takes an impressive 56% off to usher in $5 of savings. Best of all, this markdown beats out the previous all-time low that was just north of $6. A quick look at the best sellers in this category further exemplifies how good of a deal you’re getting. Learn more about this hygrometer down below.

With fall and winter around the corner, indoor temperatures are bound to fluctuate a bit from what we’ve gotten used to over the summer. This makes now an excellent time to get an idea of which rooms are hogging heat or running behind as cooler weather starts to set in. This way you can fine tune your vents to properly disperse air. I do this each season with temperature sensors in six different rooms that I tend to use each day. This model isn’t smart, but features a large on-screen display that offers up glancible temperature and humidity data in addition to a digital clock.

meross Digital Indoor Hygrometer features:

This hygrometer features a clear humidity level indicator, displaying air conditions as DRY/COMFORT/WET. With this easily noticeable feature, users can quickly observe changes in their home environment, ensuring maximum comfort and health.

This indoor thermometer and hygrometer offers high precision with an error margin of just ±3%RH and ±1 degree Fahrenheit. It is perfect for environments with rapid changes, such as greenhouses, providing dependable readings. Data updates every 10 seconds to ensure continuous accuracy.

Featuring a large screen with a sleek, narrow border, this device ensures easy reading and clear visibility of Time, Temperature, and Humidity from over 10 feet away. The date can also be displayed by pressing the ADJ button. The expansive display and minimalist frame make checking data at a glance convenient and effortless.

