UGREEN’s Revodok Pro 9-in-1 dock brings dual monitor support to your MacBook at $120 (Save $80)

If macOS is your preferred platform and you work from a MacBook, we’ve got a deal ready that will pave the way for a more productive workflow. We’re referring to an offer at Amazon from the official UGREEN storefront that delivers its Revodok Pro 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Dock for $119.99 shipped. Usually $200, you’re looking at an $80 discount that takes 40% off typical spending. Perhaps even more notable is that today’s deal is a match of the all-time low, making this literally one of the best times to cash in and upgrade your setup. Learn more about this docking station down below.

It doesn’t matter which Apple silicon-powered MacBook you’re sporting these days, UGREEN’s docking station is ready to bring a dual monitor workflow to your office. It’s powerful enough to operate two extended 4K displays at 60Hz, and your MacBook’s screen will continue to work as a third monitor, as well. A full rundown of the I/O includes dual HDMI, dual DisplayPort, dual 10Gb/s USB-A, 10Gb/s Type-C, 1Gb/s Ethernet, and an up to 100W USB-C input. Folks that prefer Windows can use this docking station as well, making it a versatile solution that can adapt with you if you decide to switch platforms one way or the other.

Curious what else we’ve spotted on sale lately? Check out our Mac accessories guide. One headliner from earlier today is the BlueAnt Soundblade under-monitor desktop soundbar at $140, but you can also find Anker’s 250W Prime power station for $155.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Dock features:

Muilt-Extended Modes for macOS: Boost your work efficiency with the UGREEN USB C Docking Station’s DisplayLink Technology to extend dual 4K@60Hz monitors for macOS and Windows systems. Choose between extended or mirrored display modes effortlessly. (Driver installation required for display and network functions)

Lightning-Fast Data Transfer: Experience lightning-fast data transfer speeds with 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, offering up to 10Gbps. Transfer files, videos, and more in seconds, making daily expansion and data transfer a breeze.

9-in-1 Expansion: Simplify your connectivity with the 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Docking Station. It features 2x HDMI 4K, 2x DP 4K, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 2x USB A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB C 3.2 (10Gbps), and 1x Gigabit Ethernet, catering to almost all your daily work needs.

