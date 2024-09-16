Razer Enki X Gaming Chair with adjustable recline, lumbar support, more is down to $300 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering Razer’s Enki X Gaming Chair for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $399, this gaming chair is now seeing a solid 25% discount to knock $99 off its usual going rate. Today’s notable deal marks a new Amazon all-time low for this Razer gaming chair that’s designed to offer “all-day comfort” when you’re in front of your desk. Head below for more details.

Razer’s Enki X Gaming Chair features 110-degree shoulder arches and a wide 54-centimeter seat base to “ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons.” It has a built-in lumbar arch to support your lower back, and it also comes with a soft seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support. The main seat and the backrest are both covered in plush textured fabric, whereas the outer edges are lined with smooth eco-friendly synthetic leather to better withstand wear and tear. Lastly, it is worth noting that the Razer Enki X gaming chair also has support for an adjustable 152-degree recline and a fairly minimal design that’ll go well with even a basic office setup.

If you are upgrading your gaming or office setup today, then consider adding a secondary monitor to improve your workflow or gaming experience with LG’s 24-inch 100Hz FHD monitor at $80, down from its usual price of $170. Also, be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub where you’ll find deals on other gaming gear for your battlestation.

Razer Enki X Gaming Chair features:

110-degree shoulder arches and wide 54-cm seat base ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons. Feel less fatigued over long periods with the lumbar curve that gently supports your lower back and encourages sitting in a neutral position. Unparalleled comfort with a softer seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support. Core areas of the chair are covered in a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort, while the outer edges are lined with smooth leather to better withstand daily wear and tear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!