Finally add a secondary display to your setup for $80 with LG’s 24-inch 100Hz FHD monitor ($90 off)

Adding a secondary monitor is one of the best upgrades you can make to your work or gaming setup and this deal on LG’s 24-inch FHD IPS 100Hz monitor gets you one for just $79.99 shipped. Today’s discounted price is also matched at LG’s online store. Regularly fetching $170 on Best Buy, this monitor is now seeing a solid 52% discount, knocking $90 off its listed price to mark the best price we can find. The 27-inch variant is also down to $110 with a 50% discount on its $220 price tag. Head below for more details.

The LG monitor discounted today has a simple design with slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thicker one at the bottom with the LG logo. Both 24-inch and 27-inch variants have an FHD IPS panel with support for up to 100Hz refresh rate and support for features like reader mode for a comfortable viewing experience. This may not be the best gaming monitor out there, but it’s pretty good for both work and some casual games that you can play on your Mac. Other highlights of this 1080p monitor include FreeSync support, an HDMI port, a sturdy base with tilt adjustment, and more.

If you want to upgrade your primary gaming monitor then the deal we tracked a couple of days back on ASUS’ 32-inch ROG Strix QHD gaming monitor at $299 is still live and kicking for you. It’s a solid gaming monitor with support for up to 175Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times, and it’s down from its usual price of $400.

LG 24″ IPS 3-Side Borderless FHD monitor features:

See the quick response of an IPS Display. At 1920×1080 resolution, LG’s FHD IPS Display features vibrant color and clarity at wide angles. Work through your projects with ease and efficiency.

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games.

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the tilt of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Watch your monitor for longer periods of time. Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

