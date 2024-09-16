Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE drops to $180 in all colors, or $80 with just about any trade-in

Samsung debuted its latest budget-friendly smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE, just a couple months back as a more affordable point of entry into its latest wearable lineup. Landing with a $200 price tag, it is just that, coming in at $100 under the least pricey Galaxy Watch 7 (although they are on sale right now) with a nearly identical-looking design at a glance. We featured a very brief price drop via Woot previously – the only straight cash deal we had seen up until that point – but both Samsung and Amazon have now dropped the wearable down to $179.99 shipped in all three colorways. This is indeed the first deal on Amazon and a subsequent all-time low there, but if you combine the $20 cash deal with the $100 instant trade-in at Samsung, you’re looking at a total of $79.99 shipped for a 2024 Galaxy wearable today.

Outside of the short-lived Woot deal, this is the lowest price we have tracked for the new wearable, even before the trade-in. But with the trade value, you’re looking at the best price yet. And as we have detailed before, you’ll net the full value of the trade-in with just about anything.

The FE isn’t the Galaxy Ultra or even the 7 series model, that’s for sure, but it is a solid piece of kit that lands with most of the features I would argue anyone looking in the sub $200 price range would need.

It ships with Wear OS 4 right out of the box alongside an upgraded sapphire glass protecting the Super AMOLED display and a physical design very much like the latest models. It delivers ECG monitoring and periodic heart rate measurements to detect irregularities alongside performance insights on “step counts, active minutes, calories burned and more,” on top of “data on body fat, muscle mass, and water levels.”

As far as I’m concerned, it’s basically the same as a Galaxy Watch 7 for folks who just need the basic feature set, and at a price far lower.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features:

Get performance insights on step counts, active minutes, calories burned and more; Your Watch automatically tracks everyday movements like walking and running — plus, it helps you manually track over 90 other exercises. Get to know your body better with the BIA sensor² ¹; Use your Watch to get data on body fat, muscle mass, water levels and more, and use these insights to work on goals like muscle growth and improved hydration.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!