Samsung’s regularly $400 all-black Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just dropped to $280 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is now offering the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in a stealthy black case and band down at $279.99 shipped. This is a regularly $400 configuration that is now seeing a deep 30% or $120 price drop today. Samsung is selling this one marked down at $310 right now for comparison’s sake. While we did recently feature a seriously fantastic and short-lived offer on the larger 47mm model for $200, the more popular 43mm models rarely see deals as deep and I might suggest the 47mm model is a far less universal sizing option on most wrists. 

It’s not the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 those start at $300 right now in the smallest 40mm size and $308 for the 44mm, but as I have said in the past, the series 6 Classic model still has a place in the lineup if you ask me. Its rotatable bezel with the coin-etched detailing is still the prettiest Galaxy Watch out there in my opinion. 

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also still an entirely capable wearable with a BIA sensor, heart monitoring, loads of fitness and sports tracking prowess, AI sleep coaching, and more. 

I might argue the new cushion-style case on the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a close second for me, at least in terms of looks, but even with the rare $50 price drop we are tracking right now it’s still going to fetch you $600

But if none of those matters to you and you’re just looking for the lowest price of entry into the Samsung wearable game without getting a super old model, check out the ongoing deal on Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE at $180 in all colors, or $80 with just about any trade-in

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features: 

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking*; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Watch continually scans your heart rate to detect an irregular rhythm that might be A-fib — a heart-related abnormality that can lead to serious complications. 

