Add Logitech’s Brio 100 or 101 FHD 1080p webcams to your setup at $25 lows, more from $23

Amazon is offering a new low rate on the white Logitech Brio 100 Full HD 1080p Webcam for $24.65 shipped, with free shipping available to Prime Members or on orders over $35. This model hit the markets last September, with very few discounts in the time since bringing costs down from its usual $40 price tag. The only notable drop we have seen was its first fall to $25 back in July, which has been beaten out here today by this 38% markdown that falls within $1 of the former low, carving out the best new rate we’ve tracked. You can also find it sitting at $25 over at Best Buy for the time being, as well, while its black 101 counterpart is also down at its lowest price of $25.

Logitech’s Brio 100 makes a fantastical budget-friendly plug-and-play option for folks in need of a better webcam experience for online meetings, video calls, and more. You’ll get a 1080p resolution here, with auto-light balancing that boosts brightness levels by up to 50% when you’re in dim places. It has a built-in microphone that easily picks up on even the softest voices and even has an onboard camera cover to ensure your privacy whenever you’re not using it. Setup is simple and quick, and the webcam comes compatible with popular video calling platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

Notable Logitech plug-and-play gear deals:

Logitech Brio 100 FHD 1080p Webcam features:

Full Clarity: Look clearer in video calls with Full HD 1080p resolution

Auto-Light Balance: RightLight boosts brightness by up to 50%, reducing shadows so you look your best—compared to previous-generation Logitech webcams (1)

Privacy with a Slide: The integrated webcam cover makes it easy to get total, reliable privacy when you’re not on a video call

Built-In Mic: The built-in microphone lets others hear you clearly during video calls

Easy Plug-And-Play: The Brio 100 works with most video calling platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet

