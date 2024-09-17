An integrated kickstand headlines this Baseus 5K MagSafe power bank, now $14 (New low, 65% off)

We’ve all had those days when our iPhones can use a bit of extra juice, Frankly, it doesn’t get much easier to refuel than with a MagSafe power bank. The official Baseus storefront over at Amazon is here to help too, with its 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Stand for $13.99 shipped you clip the on-page 50% off coupon and redeem code 2KIS2E63 at checkout. Stacking these discounts leads to 65% off or $26 in savings, depending on how you want to look at it. Until now, this model with a kickstand hasn’t sold for less than $18, making this a new all-time low. Drop down below to find out more details about this power bank.

With a MagSafe-ready power bank in your bag, it’ll no longer be a hassle to recharge your iPhone. It’ll snap right onto the back and allow to you to ditch the need for cables. Once attached, your device will be replenished by 7.5W charging speeds, and if you do have a cable on hand, using the integrated USB-C port will allow you to charge devices at up to 20W. An integrated kickstand pops out to let you prop up your iPhone either vertically or horizontally, paving the way for StandBy mode.

Since we’re talking MagSafe, you may also want to check out ESR’s Apple Find My MagSafe wallet at $29. And if you’d like to streamline things in your vehicle, scope out LISEN’s 15W Qi2 MagSafe car mount charger at $23. For more deals like these, swing by our dedicated smartphone accessories guide.

Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Stand features:

Snap to Charge: The Baseus magnetic battery pack for iPhone has a strong magnet; just snap to provide safe and reliable wireless charging and hold your iPhone 15/14/13/12 firmly in place.

PD 20W Fast Charge: The magnetic power bank features both MagSafe and cable charging capabilities. The USB-C cable provides 20W PD Fast Charge, which charges iPhone 15 up to 50% in 30 minutes, while wireless charging provides 7.5W.

Magsafe Stand: With a built-in folding stand, the 5000mAh magsafe battery pack holds your iPhone 15/14 vertically or horizontally and supports IOS 17 standby mode for a comfortable viewing angle.

