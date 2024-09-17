Score two Belkin AirTag Wallet card inserts while they’re under $7 each (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on a 2-pack of Belkin’s new Apple AirTag Secure Wallet Insert down at $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. That’s only $6.75 apiece, which is a solid price for this brand-new AirTag wallet card that debuted last month carrying a $10 price tag. Just a single unit of this rubberized card insert, in case you are wondering, is fetching $9 instead of its $10 listed price. This is a great piece of gear for folks who want to repurpose their Apple AirTag as a wallet tracker, and you can learn more about it below.

This Belkin Wallet Insert is essentially just an AirTag wallet holder, which lets you neatly stow an Apple AirTag and keep you from just throwing one in your wallet loose. This rubberized insert measures about 6mm in thickness, which Belkin says is “thin enough to fit into even the slimmest wallets.” Despite its slim form factor, though, you can easily add an AirTag to it and then slide the insert into your card carrier, making it harder for your AirTag to fall out of the wallet. There are definitely all-in-one wallet trackers out there like the Nomad Tracking Card with built-in Find My and MagSafe charging support, but they’re also not nearly as affordable as this rubbery AirTag insert made of TPU material.

You can also toss one of these trackers into your EDC bag to ensure you can track your gear in case something goes wrong. That said, if you are looking to score a new bag for your gear, then check out Peak Design’s MacBook Messenger bag at $100. It’s got plenty of space to hold all your essential gear and is down from its usual price of $220 today.

Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Wallet Insert features:

THIN & LIGHT: This holder for your AirTag is thin enough to fit into even the slimmest wallets, minimizing the bulge of the AirTag to allow you to slide your wallet into your pocket without any hassle.

FLEXIBLE, DURABLE DESIGN: Made with TPU material, this Apple AirTag wallet holder is able to conform to the bends and curves your wallet endures while in your pocket, handbag, and more, making it a dependable protective accessory for your AirTag.

EASY TO INSTALL & SECURE: Effortlessly install your Apple AirTag by simply pushing it into the insert. Designed for a snug fit, it ensures the AirTag remains securely in place and won’t loosen over time, providing long-lasting security and peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!