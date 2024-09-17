Govee’s regularly $100 Alexa/Google RGBIC smart floor lamp is down at $60 right now

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering a notable limited-time Lightning deal on its smart Alexa/Google Assistant RGBIC Floor Lamp at $59.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have seen in months, and on par with the previous price drop we spotted back in May. This certainly isn’t the latest model in the lineup, but if you’re looking to secure the similar floor lamp from the brand with Matter support, it’s going to cost you $124.99 shipped on sale from the usual $160 price tag right now – check out our launch coverage from earlier this year on this model if you’re interested.

The model we are featuring on sale here today features a very similar, super-slender form-factor designed to blast your space and the surrounding walls with vibrant, app- and voice-controlled illumination. This model works alongside both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice action with the rest of the customization options waiting within the Govee app.

Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for holiday and family gifts.

It can produce over 16 million colors, with as many three different shades at once to customize the vibes, alongside 54 preset scenes to choose from that Govee has already created for you inside of the companion app. It also features music syncing action so you can have the color and brightness bounce along to your beats or even the sounds of your gaming rig.

Govee smart RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.

Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes.

16 Million DIY Colors: The floor lamp owns millions of color and 58 Dynamic scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one for summer decorations, to bring yourself to a real fantastic lighting experience(only support 2.4Ghz WiFi).

