LG’s CineBeam 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Projector plunges to new $797 low (Reg. $1,199+)

Want to throw a screen on the wall anywhere you can find an outlet? If so, we’ve just spotted a notable deal over at Amazon on the LG CineBeam 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Projector at $796.99 shipped. This unit goes for $1,199 or more, with today’s deal delivering 34% in savings which amounts to $402 off. Until now, the best price we’ve tracked for this projector has been $899, so you’re now able to undercut that by $102. You can find out more about this projector down below.

This compact projector features a flexible design that can rotate up, down, left, and right so you can throw a 4K picture in just about any direction. In terms of brightness, it reaches 1,000 ANSI lumens and this model runs webOS so you can easily run all the popular streaming apps with no need for an additional streaming media player. AirPlay 2 support make it a cinch for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to quickly throw their content on the screen, too. When it comes to picture quaility, this model taps into features like HDR10, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and more to keep the video looking its best. Launched in 2023, this offering embraces modern connectivity options with HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A onboard.

Now if you’d rather have a dedicated TV on the wall, there’s a notable discount on TCL’s 2024 The Frame-style 65-inch Google Smart TV at $700 off right now. And if you’re like me, sometimes its easier to quickly hop around on YouTube when using a portable device like a laptop to consume your content. For that, I recommend checking out the latest Apple, Samsung, Google, and PC deals.

LG CineBeam 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Projector features:

4k UHD: Details astound in Brilliant 4K—with 4x the pixel density of FHD. Watch scenes unfold in sharp contrast and jaw-dropping color for immersion you have to see to believe.

Up to 1000 ANSI Lumens: Content shines in 1,000 ANSI Lumens, delivering brilliance regardless of ambient lighting—both indoors or out.

Entertainment: Stream the latest hit series and blockbuster films right from your projector with webOS, supporting popular platforms like Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube, and Apple TV.

