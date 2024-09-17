Just $5 will add LISEN’s MagSafe car vent mount to your vehicle (New low, 50% off)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official LISEN storefront there offering its MagSafe Car Vent Mount for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 or more to avoid shipping fees. Regularly priced at $10, you’re looking at a 50% drop that takes this MagSafe mount about as low as we ever see them go across the brands we follow here at 9to5Toys. In fact, the best offer we’ve seen on this specific model was $7, with today’s markdown beating that by $2. This is a great way to give your iPhone a resting place in the car without breaking the bank. Learn more about this mount down below.

If you have a short commute or rarely run into a situation where you’re running low on battery, you may not need a car charger and a simple mount like this is all you need. This solution will affordably get the job done and will only cost you $5. The unit attaches to a car vent and is outfitted with 20 magnets to ensure your iPhone is securely held in place. It’s a super straightforward way to bring MagSafe to your vehicle or could be a great gift idea for a friend or family member.

Folks that would rather have a mount that doubles as a charger can check out this Qi2 MagSafe solution from LISEN that’s down to $23 right now. And for those times when you’re away from a power source, that’s when this Baseus 5K MagSafe power bank will come in handy. It has a built-in kickstand and only costs $14.

LISEN MagSafe Car Vent Mount features:

  • The 4th generation long arm design magnet Phone holder for car more stable than ever. Increase locking support points, Solving other longarm iPhone Car Mount Holder without support unavoidable sway problems. Strong, Firm, Secure, maybe the best for Magsafe car phone holder mount your have ever
  • LISEN brand laboratory has upgraded this magsafe car vent mount from 3 directions.①Upgrade extension arm to protect your phone overheating crash; ②Cell phone holder for car mount with most stable “Steel Hook”;③Magnetic phone car mount that has the strongest magnet force, which can hold up to 10 iPhone 14 Pro Max. LISEN provides at least 1 years of user service

Show More Comments