Have Walker Edison’s minimal and modern Nora 90-inch TV stand shipped to you at $129 (Save 38%)

If your home theater is feeling a bit cluttered these days, we’ve spotted a TV stand that offers up storage to help you keep things out of sight and easy on the eyes. Over at Amazon you can currently find the Walker Edison Nora Modern Minimal 90-inch TV Stand for $129 shipped. Historically, this unit tends to spend most of its time hovering around $207. Today’s steep price drop takes $78 off that amount to leave you with 38% in savings. Prior to today, the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked was $149, with this deal beating that by $20. Continue reading to find out more.

Spanning roughly 18 by 80 by 16 inches, this expansive stand is ready to accomodate “TVs up to 90 inches when measured corner to corner.” It can support up to 85 pounds of weight and offers up quite a bit of storage. This is thanks to a total of four cubbies, two of which have doors and adjustable shelves on the inside. Cord management ports around the back make it easy to run cables to game consoles, streaming media players, and more.

Achieve the look in the picture above when you put your TV on the wall with this full-motion 80-inch mount at under $32. And if you want a really high-end look, check out TCL’s new NXTFRAME 65-inch Google Smart TV at $1,300. It goes head-to-head with Samsung’s The Frame TV, which can be quite a bit more pricey, with a similarly-sized model currently selling for $700 higher.

Walker Edison Nora Modern Minimal 90-inch TV Stand features:

Made with warp-resistant MDF and durable laminate, 4 open cubbies, 2 adjustable shelves behind doors

Cord management ports keep tech tidy

Accommodates TVs up to 90″ when measured diagonally (corner to corner)

Assembled Dimensions: 18″ H x 80″ L x 15.75″ W 85 LBS

Assembly is required

