This full-motion 80-inch TV wall mount just fell under $32 Prime shipped (Amazon low, 34% off)

Streamline the look of your space by getting a TV up and on the wall. Every single TV in my house is wall mounted at this point and I have zero regrets. You can do the same without breaking the bank now that the official WALI storefront is offering its Full-Motion 80-inch TV Wall Mount for $31.86 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? If you check out with at least $35 of goods in your cart, you’ll score free shipping. Generally sold for $48, today’s offer takes 34% off the amount you’d usually need to spend to offer up more than $16 in savings. This deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked just once before. Learn more about this TV wall mount down below.

Getting a TV up and on the wall can be a great way to declutter your space and make even small rooms feel quite a bit bigger. TVs these days are very thin, so this is a great way to take full advantage of that and ditch the need for the integrated stand that is often quite a bit deeper than the TV itself. This specific solution features a solid construction that is ready to hold up to 88 pounds and screens as large as 80 inches in size. It’s flexible too, allowing you to pull it up to 14 inches away from the wall, tilt up to 15 degrees, swivel 60 degrees, and level your screen by 3 degrees in either direction.

For the folks who would rather score a projector and call it a day, check out today’s deal on the LG CineBeam 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Projector at $797. It’s now more than $400 off and just hit a new all-time low. And don’t forget that you can just upgrade to TCL’s 2024 The Frame-style 65-inch Google Smart TV at $1,300 for a really streamlined appearance.

WALI Full-Motion 80-inch TV Wall Mount features:

Compatibility: Full motion TV wall mount bracket fits most flat curved 32”-80” TVs, weighing up to 88 lbs. It is compatible with mounting holes from 100x100mm to 600x400mm

Fully Adjustment: Dual articulating wall mount arms allow +3°/-15° tilt, +60°/-60° swivel and +3°/-3° leveling. Extension from the wall: 2.6″-14″. Adjust the viewing angle flexibly and smoothly according to your needs

Solid and Stable. Sleek low-profile design complements modern furniture, high-grade steel construction securely holds displays. Universal TV wall mount bracket provides better viewing options and saves valuable room space

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!