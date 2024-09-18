Complete your Microsoft Surface Pro experience with this keyboard and Slim Pen 2 bundle at $224 low

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on Microsoft’s new Surface Pro Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 Bundle in Sapphire at $223.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $280, this new keyboard and Slim Pen 2 bundle that complements the new Surface Pro 11 is now seeing a solid 20% discount, making it easier on your wallet. Today’s deal shaves $56 off its usual going rate to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. Folks who don’t want the Slim Pen 2 can score just the keyboard by itself for $155, down from its usual price of $180. Head below for more details.

The Surface Pro Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 Bundle gets you Microsoft’s Surface Pro keyboard with the Slim Pen 2 stylus. This bundle essentially completes your Surface Pro experience today for a cheaper price, and it’s compatible with the new Surface Pro 11th Edition, Pro 9, and even the Pro 8 model. While this will perfectly match the Sapphire Surface Pro 11, it should go well with even black and some other colorways like Platinum. This keyboard, complete with a trackpad, has an Alcantara finish and it even has a dedicated Copilot+ key. The Slim Pen 2, on the other hand, is also a solid stylus that works with various Surface devices and comes with a shortcut button that lets you access various features like launching applications or taking quick notes.

If you find the Surface Pro keyboard to be too expensive, then consider snagging an external wireless keyboard like the Epomaker TH80 Pro that’s down to $54 from its usual price of $90. It may not be a solid portable solution, but you can’t go wrong with it while using the Surface Pro on your desk.

Microsoft Surface Pro Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 Bundle features:

Instant Copilot. Unlock new possibilities with the dedicated Copilot key, which gives you instant access to experiences that can enhance your productivity¹.

Enhance your experience With the new microphone mute key and snipping key

Full keyboard experience. Features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and a large trackpad for precise navigation and control. Optimal key spacing allows fast, fluid typing.

Slim and compact Performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard.

Clicks in place instantly Use in combination with the Surface Pro (11th Edition), Pro 9 and Pro 8* kickstand for a perfect laptop experience anywhere.

Protective and power saving. Close to protect the screen and conserve battery, or fold back completely for a take-anywhere tablet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!