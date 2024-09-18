Don’t sweat the floors, eufy’s X10 Pro Omni robot vac and mop with all-in-one station now at $680 (Reg. $800)

What’s better than getting a robot to handle cleaning and mopping your floors? Getting it at a discount, which Amazon is offering on eufy’s X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $679.99 shipped. Normally priced at $800 most days, we’ve only tracked four previous discounts on this model, often to $680 at most, though we did spy July’s Prime Day event taking things down lower to $600. It’s been quiet since July, but today the savings are returning with $120 being cut from the tag, giving you the chance to score it at the second-lowest rate we have tracked.

The new eufy X10 Pro effortlessly tackles all your floor-cleaning needs, with a higher-end 8,000Pa of powerful suction to suck up debris before the updated MopMaster 2.0 system handles those more stubborn spots and stains. It’s been equipped with a Pro-Detangle Comb roller brush that keeps pesky hairs from tangling up the inner workings, while its dual-rotating mop heads are supported by edge-hugging action, an onboard water tank, and an intelligent auto-lift that ensures no carpets are accidentally left wet.

The robot is able to traverse your home and identify over 100 everyday household objects, including “wires, shoes, food, pet waste, toys, and more” – all thanks to the AI-informed camera. It also features iPath Laser Navigation that creates 3D maps of the space’s layout while also optimizing cleaning routes for the fastest and most efficient paths. The setup here is completed with the addition of its Omni Station, which provides all the off-duty support of self-emptying debris and dirty water while simultaneously refilling the robot’s tanks, as well as washing and drying the mop pads with hot air to prevent bacterial growth and lingering odors.

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

All-in-One Station for Hands-Free Cleaning: X10 Pro Omni’s mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C (113°F) heated air to prevent bad odor. Its dust bin is emptied into the station’s 2.5L dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every 2 months. The 3L clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 1,500-2,000 sq ft (150 sq m) home 2-3 times.

Powerful 8,000 Pa Suction for a Deeper Clean: eufy robot vacuum X10 Pro Omni effortlessly removes hidden debris in carpets, including pet hair, for clean floors in just one pass.

MopMaster 2.0 for Spotless Floors: With 180 rotations per minute and 1 kg of downward pressure, X10 Pro Omni’s dual mop pads easily eradicate stains and leave you with floors that shine. When a carpet is detected, the mops automatically lift by 12 mm to prevent it getting wet.

AI.See Smart Cleaning: X10 Pro Omni features advanced obstacle avoidance. It’s capable of identifying over 100 different objects like wires, shoes, and toys, even at night. Use the app to customize cleaning scenarios to customize your cleaning routine to your needs.

Auto-Detangling Roller Brush: The roller brush rotates in reverse and the Pro-Detangle Comb flips down to loosen and remove hair that’s wrapped around the roller brush, so you don’t have to.

iPath Laser Navigation: Our exclusive technology creates efficient cleaning routes around your home.

Customizable AI.Map 3.0: Create No-Go Zones, virtual boundaries, and more so that eufy robot vacuum X10 Pro Omni cleans your space in the way you want it.

Note: Only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. 5GHz Wi-Fi is not supported.

