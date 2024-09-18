More comfortable work days are ahead with 50% off FlexiSpot’s OC6 ergonomic chair at $140

Simon Walsh -
AmazonHome Goods
Reg. $280 $140

If you’re sore after a day of work in your office, an ergonomic chair could be just the thing to fix that. It certainly has for me. Now is your chance to save big as well, with the official FlexiSpot storefront over at Amazon now offering its OC6 Ergonomic Chair in light gray and dark gray for $139.98 shipped once coupon code 7JHXPFVR is applied during checkout. Generally sold for $280, today’s deal slashes 50% off to deliver $140 in savings. Until now, the best price we’ve tracked on this model has been $160. With today’s offer undercutting that by $20, there’s no question that now is a superb time to cash in. Continue reading to learn more about this chair.

This year a couple of us here at 9to5Toys took FlexiSpot ergonomic chairs for a spin (myself included), and we both have come away impressed. Bear in mind that the models we have aren’t an exact clone of the OC6 model above, our reviews can give you an idea of what to expect from FlexiSpot. This specific chair features lumbar support, the abillity to recline up to 128 degrees, and more. Height and tilt can also be dialed in until they’re just the way you want them. One of my favorite parts about an ergonomic chair like this is the built-in headrest.

Why stop there? You can finally wrangle the surge protector and cords at your desk with this cable management bundle at $16 Prime shipped. And if your office is anything like mine, it doubles as a game and entertainment space as well. That’s why I have a large TV mounted on the wall. You can do the same with this full-motion 80-inch TV wall mount at under $32.

FlexiSpot OC6 Ergonomic Chair features:

  • Enhanced Ergonomics: Experience superior comfort and support with the chair’s ergonomic design, reducing discomfort and fatigue while working and upgrading your seating experience.In addition,the product has passed BIFMA certification
  • Customizable Seating: Adjust the seat height and back angle to your preference, allowing you to find the optimal position that suits your body’s unique needs, ensuring a comfortable and personalized seating experience
  • Reliable Lumbar Support: Our innovative lumbar support system and expertly designed chair back ensure exceptional comfort. Meticulously crafted to embrace your body’s natural curves, it promotes optimal posture and eliminates the risk of back strain

