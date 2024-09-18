This cable management bundle tackles it all at $16 Prime shipped (New low, 32% off)

One of the hardest things to hide under a desk can be a surge protector. Thankfully, the official OneLeaf storefront is now offering its 36-piece Under Desk Cable Management Bundle for $16.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you don’t have Prime, you can still avoid paying for shipping when you check out with $35 of gear in your cart. Having just launched earlier this month at $29, a week or so later the MSRP was adjusted to $24, so we’ll play it safe and use that lower figure for comparison. Even so, you’re looking at more than 32% off and a new all-time low. Learn more about what this bundle includes down below.

Each time I overhaul my office, one of the most daunting tasks tends to involve cable management. That’s where kits like this come in handy and this one goes above and beyond by including just about everything you can think of. You’ll get an under-desk cable management tray that clamps onto your desk’s surface, cable ties, clips, sleeves, and more. Perhaps the best thing about this bundle is that nothing here requires you to damage your desk.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out this 24-outlet surge protector at $20 for Prime members. Even with a ton of tech at your desk, it’ll still be difficult to put this thing through its paces. Finally, don’t miss this aluminum 17.3-inch laptop riser that folds, rotates, and adjusts at $30.

.OneLeaf 36-piece Under Desk Cable Management Bundle features:

36pcs Product List: 1* Under Desk Cable Management Tray( including screws and tools), 20* Cable ties (4in*10, 6in*5, 8in*5), 6* Adhesive silicone cable clip, 4* Transparent adhesive wire clip, 2* Cable sleeve, 2* Long adhesive cable clip, 1* Wire storage box

Quick Installation: Our under-desk cable management kit includes all the tools, screws, and accessories needed. According to the manual, you only need a few minutes to install it quickly.

No damage & No Drill: Clip the cable storage rack under the desk to the table’s edge, fix it, and without additional drilling. The two ends of the clip are equipped with anti-slip pads, which ensure stability and prevent wear on the desktop.

