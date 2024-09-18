This 27-inch QHD 240Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor is selling out quickly at $184.50 (32% off)

Courtesy of the official INNOCN storefront on Amazon, you can now score its 27-inch 240Hz QHD gaming monitor at $184.49 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page $30 off coupon to see the discounted price at check out. That’s straight up an $85.50 discount on an already affordable monitor that regularly fetches $270. This is a timed Lightning deal and it’s already starting to go quick, once the discounted stock runs dry the price will jump back up. Today’s 32% discount drops it down to the lowest price we can find for it. Head below for more details and grab it while you still can.

This INNOCN gaming monitor sports a 27-inch QHD panel with support for up to 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times. It’s a Fast IPS panel that also supports G-Sync to prevent screen tearing while gaming. The panel used on this monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color space and it also has minimal bezels surrounding it for a more immersive gaming experience. Other notable features of the INNOCN QHD gaming monitor include a sturdy base with support for height adjustment, a sleek design with some red accents thrown in for good measure, and more.

If you’d rather get your hands on a more premium QHD panel, then consider checking out the deal that drops ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz QHD monitor to $599. More deals on other gaming peripherals are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub, so be sure to check them out to see if something else catches your attention.

INNOCN 27-inch 240Hz QHD Gaming Monitor features:

Fast IPS Panel: INNOCN 27G1S Plus gaming monitor features a 27-inch fast IPS panel with a 240 HZ refresh rate and a 1ms response time, delivering incredibly smooth and responsive gameplay.

2K QHD Resolution: With a resolution of 2560 x 1440P, our 27″ computer monitor offers stunning visuals with sharp details and vibrant colors.

G-Sync Compatible: G-Sync Compatible technology ensures a seamless and stutter-free gaming experience by synchronizing the refresh rate of the monitor with the GPU’s frame rate, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing input lag.

99% sRGB Color Gamut: The INNOCN 27G1S Plus gaming monitor has a wide color gamut of 99% sRGB, providing accurate color reproduction for various gaming genres and applications.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!