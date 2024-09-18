Carry your MacBook or iPad in style with Lenovo’s sleek and water-resistant sleeve at $19 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering Lenovo’s S200 Folder Sleeve down at $19.24 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime subscription can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. By cashing in on today’s deal, you can save 23% on this sleeve that usually goes for $25. It is now fetching $1 less than its previous all-time low, making it a great time to pick one up for your MacBook or iPad. Head below for more details.

The Lenovo S200 sleeve has a water-repellant PU leather exterior that not only makes it look great but also protects your device from spills and light splashes of water. The sleeve with a Beige and Brown finish looks sleek, and it’s big enough to hold up to a 14-inch laptop, tablets, and more. What’s also great about this laptop sleeve is that it comes with a small accessories pocket that you can use to stow your stationery. Also, you’ll definitely appreciate the soft, anti-slip microfiber lining on the inside of this sleeve, which prevents the surface of your device from getting scratched.

Be sure to stop by our Mac accessories hub once you are done scoring the deal here to find more discounted gear that’ll go well with your MacBook. You should definitely consider UGREEN’s aluminum laptop riser that’s down to $30 from its usual price of $40. It’s good enough to hold up to a 17-inch laptop and also has a rotatable base for 360-degree swivel action.

Lenovo S200 laptop sleeve features:

Elegant and Slim: This ultra-slim laptop sleeve is crafted to fit 13–14-inch laptops snugly, providing a sleek and stylish appearance as an easy-to-carry laptop cover that protects against scratches and dust

Organize Your Essentials: Equipped with thoughtfully designed accessory pockets, this light and travel-ready laptop sleeve allows you to conveniently store small accessories such as pens and papers for work

Travel-Ready Laptop Sleeve: The interior of the sleeve features a soft, anti-slip microfiber lining, safeguarding your laptop from dust and scratches. It is meant to be your electronics’ first line of defense against damage when you’re on the go

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!