This aluminum 17.3-inch laptop riser folds, rotates, and adjusts at new $30 low (Reg. $40)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official UGREEN storefront there offering its 17.3-inch Aluminum Laptop Riser for $29.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can still avoid shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in your cart. This recent release from UGREEN launched at $40, but has seen a couple of price drops that brought it as low as $32. Today’s deal undercuts that by a couple more dollars, leaving 25% in savings or $10 off now up for grabs. Continue reading to find out more about this foldable, rotatable, and adjustable laptop stand.

When shopping for a laptop stand, there are lots of options out there, but many make sacrifices to bring the cost down. This model checks just about every box imagineable in terms of features, with an aluminum construction that’s paired with a design that can be adjusted, rotated, and folded into a more compact form factor when not in use. It’s ready to support up to 17.3-inch laptops, as well. This ensures it will work with any modern MacBook and a wide array of gaming notebooks.

Keep the office upgrades coming when you upgrade to this expansive 24-outlet surge protector at $20. The discount is made possible by stacking a Prime exclusive markdown with an on-page coupon. Combining these leads to a new all-time low. You can also scoop up this budget mechanical keyboard with a metal knob at $54.

UGREEN 17.3-inch Aluminum Laptop Riser features:

Ergonomic Adjustable: Rotating laptop stand elevates laptop to eye level, eliminating neck and shoulder strain, alleviating pressure on wrist and arm by providing comfortable typing angles. Rise it up higher or lower to meet your needs

360 Degree Rotation: Featuring 360-degree rotatable axis on base, the laptop riser for desk allows you to swivel laptop to any side more flexibly. It enables you to share PC screen to your partners, especially useful for group projects or meetings

Compatibility: For laptops up to 17.3″, adjustable laptop stand is compatible for MacBook Pro 13″ 14″ 16″, MacBook Air, Microsoft Surface Book, Lenovo Ideapad 3, Acer Aspire 5, ASUS gaming laptop, HP Notebook, Dell Chromebook. Max weight capacity: 11 lb

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!