Logitech’s pro-grade G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard is back to its best price ever at $150 ($49 off)

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops Logitech’s G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard in white to $150 shipped. This deal comes hot on the heels of Logitech’s PRO X TKL RAPID wired keyboard debut yesterday at the Logi PLAY 2024 event. The G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard discounted today, however, offers wireless connectivity and is down from its listed price of $199. Today’s 25% discount shaves $49 off its price tag to match the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The same G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard in black, in case you are wondering, is currently fetching $160 with a lighter 20% discount. Head below for more details.

The Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED, as the name implies, features a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout and supports the brand’s LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity. It’s a mechanical gaming keyboard that comes with Logitech’s GX Brown tactile switches and a metallic case that’s topped with PBT keycaps. These keycaps have shine-through legends to let the keyboard’s LIGHTSYNC RGB shine. Other highlights of the Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard include support for low-latency gaming with the LIGHTSPEED adapter, a set of media controls on the top with a volume roller, and more.

Folks looking for a relatively cheaper mechanical keyboard can also consider Epomaker’s TH80 Pro at $54. It also offers tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz adapter, and USB-C and is down from its usual price of $90 right now.

Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard features:

  • Designed with Pros, Engineered to Win: PRO X TKL gaming keyboard is the next gen of the trusted tenkeyless PRO keyboard; it’s been refined to eliminate every barrier between you and the win
  • Play with tournament-proven speed and reliability of LIGHTSPEED wireless: Connect compatible mouse and PRO X TKL wireless mechanical keyboard with the LIGHTSPEED adapter for a powerful connection
  • PRO-Grade Tech: Game mode control, standard keyboard layouts for 3P compatibility, media controls and volume roller, RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC, and LIGHTSPEED, Bluetooth and USB options
  • Mechanical Keyboard Switches: Featuring GX Brown tactile switches and dual-shot PBT keycaps

