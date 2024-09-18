Got a 13-inch M2 iPad Air? You can score this compatible case for only $5 Prime shipped (50% off)

If you’re rocking a new 13-inch M2 iPad Air and haven’t decided if you want a keyboard case or not, we’ve got an inexpensive solution that will buy you some time. Right now you can find the trusted seller BSCstore at Amazon offering MoKo’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air Case in black or navy blue colorways at $4.97 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Typically $10, this already-affordable case is now half off. This steep price drop unsurprisingly delivers a new all-time low, making now a great time to cash in. Keep on reading to find out more about this case.

Folks that decided on a 13-inch M2 iPad Air are all set to score this affordable case at a great price. It fully surrounds your Apple tablet while leaving an opening for Apple Pencil to attach along the side. A magnetic cover replicates the traditional folio design Apple has sold for years, which makes it easy to prop your device up for easy viewing, writing, and more. You’ll find cutouts surrounding this case, ensuring that the speakers, charging port, and buttons remain fully open and accessible.

Another accessory that could pair nicely with today’s purchase includes Anker’s 10K Nano Power Bank with a built-in USB-C cable for $28. I have a similar power bank and love having a cable that’s always ready to go. And for the folks that want a spare iPad for the family, it’s hard to go wrong with an iPad 9 while it’s down to $199. Sure, it’s not the latest and greatest, but it will still work well for catching up your favorite shows, browsing the web, and more.

MoKo 13-inch M2 iPad Air Case features:

Compatibility : Designed exclusively compatible with Apple iPad Air 13 Inch 2024 (A2898/A2899/A2900),It is Not compatible with any other devices. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number

Apple Pencil Magnetic Attach Supported : Side opening of this iPad Air 13 Inch case supports the Apple Pencil Pro/USB-C attached to your tablet magnetically to pair without taking off the case. Access to all features and controls

Auto Wake/Sleep : This iPad Air 13 Inch case supports automatic sleep/wake feature when the lid is opened and closed. Protects and extends battery life

