This Belkin 4-port USB-C charging station is down to one of its best prices today at $110.50

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 4-port USB-C charging station to $110.49 shipped once you clip the on-page $19.46 off coupon. This USB-C charging station recently hit the scene carrying a $130 price tag, but today’s 14% discount drops it one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. Thanks to the on-page coupon, this charger is now within $7 of its lowest price on Amazon, making it a great time to cash in. Continue reading to learn more about this charger.

This Belkin charging station can deliver up to 200W output via four USB-C ports, out of which two top out at 70W while the other two max out at 30W each. You can just add one of these to your desk or bedside table and have it power all your devices simultaneously overnight or even while you’re using them. This charging station is fairly compact and it also comes with a 5-foot detachable power card, making it easy to carry around while traveling. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro charger only comes in white and you’ll have to use your own cables, so keep that in mind.

If you are looking for a more portable charging solution to power your devices on the go, then check out Baseus’ Blade 2 power bank at $50. It packs a 12,000mAh battery but is still thinner than your iPhone, and is down from its $80 usual price.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger features:

Compared to other chargers with only one charging port, this 200W charger fast charges up to 4 devices at once with Intelligent Power Sharing. PPS technology dynamically adjusts the output voltage to safely charge your devices.

USB-C Power Delivery rapidly charges a MacBook Pro 16″ (M2 Pro 2023) from 0-50% in approximately 30 minutes, as well as charging an iPhone 14 from 0-50% in 27 minutes. Also charge an iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, and more devices.

For the best charging performance possible, this 4-port charger supports fast charging of most PD3.1 (EPR) / PD3.0 enabled devices. Charge more and worry less by eliminating the need to use multiple charging devices at once.

Plugging in your devices is made convenient, as this charger comes with a detachable 5-foot-long power cord – contributing to an optimized design that gives you direct port access while sitting at your desk.

