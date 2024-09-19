Bundle EcoFlow’s DELTA Pro 3,600Wh power station with a 400W panel at $3,099 and get $1,000 in free gear

Checking back in on EcoFlow’s Disaster Campaign sale, which is taking up to $2,817 off power stations, bundles, and accessories through September 22, we’ve spotted a hot deal on the brand’s DELTA Pro Portable Power Station that comes along with a 400W solar panel, a transfer switch, and an 800W alternator charger at $3,099 shipped. You’d normally run up a bill of $5,316 on this particular bundle normally, but this sale is taking 42% off its usual going rate and bringing costs down among some of the lowest we’ve seen, saving you a total of $2,217.

One of the bigger contenders on the backup power market today, the tried and true DELTA Pro power station delivers a massive 3,600Wh capacity that you can expand even more up to 25kWh when paired alongside the dedicated smart extra batteries while also adding additional power station units. It’s able to provide up to 3,600W of power output that maxes out at 7,200W when surging and comes with a plethora of versatile ports to tap into for outward charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

The station’s own battery can be plugged into a standard wall outlet to fully recharge in 1.8 hours, or you can hook up a maximum of 1,600W of solar input to recharge over 2.8 hours. All the usual remote smart controls you’ve come to expect from EcoFlow is available here, accessed through the companion app when connected by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The included 800W Alternator Charger also allows you to charge while you drive for refueled power on the go.

The transfer switch gives you plug and play home backup support for your home and/or RV, with the unit itself arriving pre-wired for easier installation. Should a sudden blackout occur in your area, you’ll be able to have immediate continued power for selective appliances/sections of your home. Keep in mind that it is designed for indoor use with the appropriate circuit breaker panels, which you can learn more about here.

More DELTA Pro deals:

Be sure to check out the other power stations, bundles, and accessories that are seeing discounts through September 22, which you can browse in full through the link here. There’s also the first discount we’ve seen on the brand’s new RIVER 3 Portable Power Station that is still live for the time being, with other backup power options in our Green Deals hub.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Portable Power Station features:

Introducing the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, outdoor recreations, professional production, smart energy management, lower energy bills, and more. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the next leap in portable power technology, offering you power security and independence, wherever you are.

