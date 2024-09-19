Dell’s sleek aluminum XPS 14 laptop with Core Ultra 7 is $500 off today

Dell is currently offering its new XPS 14 Laptop for $999.99 shipped. This marks down the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H model with 16GB memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD from its usual price of $1,500. There are other configurations available, but this is the most affordable one you’ll find on the site, which is now $500 cheaper than its usual going rate with today’s 33% discount. The brand has announced a new version that comes with Intel’s new Lunar Lake chips, but don’t expect it to land a massive $500 discount anytime soon, and the current-gen discounted model offers the same premium build and software experience. Head below for more details.

The Dell XPS 14 model is outfitted with a CNC machined aluminum chassis with a glass palm rest, and it sports a 14.5″ FHD+ InfinityEdge panel with as many as three Thunderbolt 4 ports in case you need to connect additional displays. It is powered by Intel’s Meteor Lake Ultra 7 155H processor, which is coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You’ll also find a flush “zero-lattice” chiclet keyboard, and a capacitive touch function row on this new Dell XPS 14 laptop, along with Wi-Fi 6E, a 69.5Wh battery, and a fingerprint reader, among other things as its highlight features.

The Dell XPS 14 is a solid thin and lightweight notebook, but you can also consider LG’s Gram 17 laptop that’s down to $1,000. It comes with a free 16-inch portable monitor and is down from its usual price of $1,600.

Dell XPS 14 laptop features:

The XPS 14 perfectly balances performance and mobility in a stunning form factor. Create on the go with its lightweight 3.7 lb design, slim 18 mm size and long battery life.​ Powered by AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.

Crafted with machined (CNC) aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3 to deliver a strong, lightweight laptop. The XPS 14 is available in Platinum or Graphite with tone-on-tone finishes for an elegant, minimalistic design.

With one click, you have instant access to Copilot in Windows – Your own personal AI assistant. Get real answers, inspiration and solutions at your fingertips.

Larger, deeper, touch-friendly keycaps and less space between keys make typing more efficient.

