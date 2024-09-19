EcoFlow’s GLACIER portable dual-zone fridge/freezer with ice maker at $599 low in 1-day flash sale

Today, EcoFlow has launched its penultimate 24-hour flash sale for its current Disaster Campaign sale that ends September 22, with its GLACIER Portable Refrigerator bundled with a plug-in battery down at $599 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally this package with the battery would run you $1,398, but today’s short-term sale is providing a large 57% markdown that saves you $799 and lands this smart device down at the lowest price we have tracked.

While the warmer parts of the summer are coming to a close as fall weather moves in, EcoFlow’s GLACIER can still be quite the handy device to bring along with you on your autumn outings. This portable refrigerator boasts dual-zone compartments (36L or 38L as single-zone), one for cooling and one for freezing, accessed by removing the divider, with separate remote smart controls for each one through the EcoFlow app. On top, it even has a section dedicated to its 120W compressor for integrated ice-making action – specifically “18 solid ice cubes in 12 minutes,” which you don’t see in the other big contenders on the market. It even beats out its competitors in run time, with the included battery giving you up to 40 hours of power before needing to be plugged in or recharged.

Speaking of recharging, there are three options for this model: solar charging with a max 240W panel takes just 2.1 hours with fair conditions, which takes slightly longer at 2.2 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet – plus, there’s a DC charging option too, taking 2.1 to 4 hours (depending on whether it’s connected to 24V or 12V).

Don’t miss out on all the great discounts that EcoFlow’s Disaster Campaign sale is offering until September 22, which you can look through in full here on this landing page. You can also find more backup power solutions and their subsequent devices in our Green Deals hub, like the ongoing first discount on the brand’s new RIVER 3 Portable Power Station and more.

EcoFlow GLACIER Portable Refrigerator:

Industry’s first integrated ice maker

Dual zone, dual control

The fastest cooling in the industry

Wire-free cooling for up to 40 hours

38L large capacity

Detachable suitcase design

Smart app control

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!