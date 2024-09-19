Goal Zero’s versatile 500 Lumen Torch light doubles as a 5,200mAh solar power bank at new $30 low

Through its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is giving folks a great deal on its 500 Lumen Torch Light for $29.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Normally sitting at a $50 price tag, we’ve seen a few different discounts on this device in 2024, mainly keeping above $42, with the most recent discount from May dropping costs further to $38. It’s been quiet since then though, and today’s deal comes in after over three months with the biggest price cut we’ve tracked to date, dropping costs down to a new all-time low.

Whether you’re tinkering around in a garage, working outdoors in the dark, camping in the wilds, or dealing with a sudden blackout – this Goal Zero torch can handle it all. It’s been designed for multi-functional use, with 500 lumens of bright LED light being delivered via its focused spotlight or the more wide-reaching flood light, small enough to fit right in your hand or you can use the attached bars to hang it higher up. Coming with an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, it has an internal 5,200mAh power bank and even a built-in solar panel for when you’re not near any USB-C source – plus, yes, the USB-C port on the device can also be used to recharge your phone when you need it.

Yesterday we spotted Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station hitting a new low price at 50% off its usual going rate direct from the manufacturer, which gives you a massively reliable 6,071Wh capacity. You’ll find more power stations, bundles, and accessories for this brand and more collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Goal Zero 500 Lumen Torch Light features:

Waterproof and sand dust resistant

500 Lumen Modular Light

5200mAh power bank function and built-in solar panel

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!