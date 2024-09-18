Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X is ready to support you through autumn at new $2,489 low (Reg. $2,999+)

Through its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is giving folks the best rate we’ve seen on its Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $2,489.17 shipped, after clipping the on-page 17% off coupon. This model was listed at $5,000 at the start of 2024 (still is direct from Goal Zero), with the first few rounds of discounts through March bringing costs down to $2,999, which seems to have become its new going rate since. From April on, we’ve only seen occasional falls by $500 to the former $2,500 low, but today’s 17% markdown has come in to usurp the title as the lowest price we have tracked.

With so many friend groups and families gearing up to enjoy outdoor autumn experiences, Goal Zero has provided this powerful solution to run appliances and keep most everyday devices charged – even EVs you’ve brought along! You’ll get 6,071Wh of battery capacity with this unit, which also provides up to 2,000W of output power (peaking at 3,500W when needed) that can tackle emergency black-outs alongside trips away from home. There are plenty of versatile output port options as well: two 120V AC ports that support a combined load of 2,000W, a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

The Yeti 6000X’s battery can be fully recharged in 12 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet, meaning you can plug it in the day before you’re departure and have plenty of time to spare. It can also refuel the battery with a maximum 600W solar input within 18 to 36 hours, depending on conditions – plus, there’s the full array of smart controls accessed through its companion app, letting you monitor and adjust settings.

Anker’s SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station just hit a new $399 low yesterday, with its C800 Plus counterpart sitting at its lowest rate just $50 above it – both of which make excellent camping companions if you don’t think you’ll need as large of a capacity as the above unit. There’s also Jackery’s compact Explorer 100 Plus power station that fits right in your hand or bag and has been tailored for more everyday use for your personal devices. You’ll find even more backup power solutions curated together in our Green Deals hub too, which you can browse at your pleasure.

Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station features:

MAXIMUM CAPACITY: Equipped with 6,071Wh for power-hungry devices and appliances, the Yeti 6000X can power essential home circuits, RVs, trailers, work sites, and more. Say goodbye to your gas generator and hello to Yeti X.

HOME BACKUP: Back up your home with power from your Yeti 6000X. Keep your fridge running for 85 hours and your light bulbs lit for 547 hours. It can be integrated into your home’s circuits for seamless backup power with the Home Integration Kit (sold separately). For an added bonus, you can control your Yeti 6000X with the Yeti App and switch to battery saver mode as needed.

RECHARGE WITH SOLAR: Maximize your solar input with Goal Zero’s MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent. Turn your Yeti 3000X into a solar generator when you choose from our lightweight Nomad Solar Panels for portability, our durable Boulder series, or our Boulder installation models for semi-permanent or permanent installation.

DURABLE AND SAFE: Professional grade construction with a heavy duty anodized aluminum enclosure and internal separately sealed battery unit provides years of use at home or off-grid. Goal Zero uses only the highest quality Tier 1 Lithium battery cells, which are protected by an advanced multi-sensor battery management system. Our best-in-class US-based customer service is there whenever you need us, and our 2-year warranty backs the Yeti 6000X for additional peace of mind.

POWER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND: Monitor, control, and optimize your power usage from anywhere with Yeti App 3.0. Features remote control of power in/out, real-time power consumption notifications, and charging profiles to optimize your battery life

