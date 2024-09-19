Modern vibes await with Walker Edison’s floating Rattan 65-inch TV stand at $75 shipped (Reg. $109)

Want to modernize your living room, bedroom, or office? Well, Amazon is here to help with a nice discount on the Walker Edison Modern Rattan Floating 65-inch TV Stand for $75 shipped. This unit tends to sell for $109, so you’re looking at a 31% discount that shaves $34 off. Across both colorways, the lowest price we’ve tracked has been $68, with today’s offer delivering the second-best Amazon offer to date. Continue reading to learn more about this floating TV stand.

Delivering what Walker Edison describes as a “modern, coastal aesthetic,” there’s no denying that this floating TV stand is ready to bring a standout look to your space. Once mounted, it can support up to 60 pounds of weight and you’ll find three cubbies, two of which have stylish rattan doors. It’s ready to accomodate an up to 65-inch TV up top and the entire unit spans roughly 58 by 9 by 9 inches. A cord management port provides a way for you to get cables where they need to go in a tidy way.

If you want to embrace the look of the picture above, go ahead and grab this full-motion 80-inch TV wall mount at under $32. This way you can keep everything looking as clutter-free as possible. And while you’re at it, why not give your office a similar treatment with this dual monitor desk mount for $17.50?

Walker Edison Modern Rattan Floating 65-inch TV Stand features:

Modern, coastal aesthetic

Made with warp-resistant MDF, durable laminate, and faux rattan

Stylish finger-pull door openings

Surface supports up to 60 lbs. and open shelf supports up to 10 lbs.

Cord management port keep tech tidy

Accommodates TVs up to 65″ when measured diagonally (corner to corner)

Dimensions (after assembly) 9″ W x 58″ L x 8.75″ H

