Add some colors to your streams with the Razer Key Light Chroma at $190 today (All-time low)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Razer’s Key Light Chroma to $189.99 shipped on Amazon. This particular light has fetched as much as $278 recently, but it typically goes for around $247. You don’t have to worry about those prices because today’s 32% discount on its usual going rate shaves $88 off to mark a significant discount. The Razer Key Light Chroma is currently fetching $10 less than its previous all-time low, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

There is no shortage of studio lights on the market and we’ve even seen similar designs from Elgato in the past. Razer’s Key Light Chroma, however, takes things to the next level by adding full RGB to the mix. You can pick from over 16.8 million colors for this light and even program it to be interactive and react to stream events such as subs, donations, and more, while you’re streaming. Notably, the Razer Chroma Key Light also works with both Razer Synapse as well as Razer’s Streaming App to change brightness, color, and other features for a seamless experience everywhere. In addition to RGB, you can also tune the white spectrum from 3000K to 7000K to “achieve a warm, balanced, or cool white tone that truly complements skin tone to look the best while streaming.” Other highlights of the Razer Key Light Chroma include a slim profile with a clamp mount, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless controls, and more.

Razer Key Light Chroma features:

All-in-One Stream Lighting: Whether to light your face or create mood lighting, experience quality and versatile professional studio lighting with the Key Light Chroma

Customizable Light Spectrum: Offers a 2900 – 7000K color range to achieve a warm, balanced, or cool white tone that truly complements skin tone to look the best while streaming

Powered by Chroma RGB: With over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, secure a signature color and sync it with your Razer Chroma ecosystem to really set the mood on stream

Interactive Lighting: Achieve next level audience engagement with lighting that reacts to stream events such as subs, donations, and more—settings that can be easily configured via Razer Synapse

