Got Prime? This dual monitor desk mount can be yours for $17.50 (New low, Reg. $40)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonHome GoodsHUANUO
56% off $17.50

It doesn’t matter if you’re ready to upgrade from one display to two, or already have a couple and want to streamline things, we’ve got a notable deal here to make your journey a more affordable one. Right now the official HUANUO storefront is offering Prime members its Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $17.49 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, pricing will clock in at roughly $20. Either way, this is a great deal that takes up to 56% off the usual $40 going rate. Until now, the best price we have tracked across the board has been $20. Learn more about this monitor mount down below.

This monitor mount is ready to make quick work of decluttering your desk. It clamps onto the back or side of your desk and each arm supports up to 17.6 pounds of weight. Monitors can range anywhere from 13 to 32 inches in size, ensuring this flexible solution can last through a wide variety of hardware changes in years to come. I’ve been using similar solutions like this for years now and don’t think I’ll ever go back to using standard monitor stands.

Give your office a major overhaul when you also pick up one of FlexiSpot’s OC6 ergonomic chairs at $140. This is the result of a coupon code that slashes 50% off its usual $280 price tag. Wrap things up by scoring this all-in-one cable management bundle at $16 Prime shipped to ensure everything looks picture perfect.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Desk Mount features:

  • Supports 13″ to 32″ Screens: Huanuo’s dual monitor mount can hold two 13″-32″ monitors with VESA mounting patterns 75x75mm or 100x100mm. Crafted from heavy-duty cold-rolled steel, each monitor arm can support up to 17.6 lbs to ensure reliable stability for your screens.
  • Find the Perfect Angle: The dual monitor stand features flexible arm joints that allow you to easily adjust screen angle with +/-90° side-to-side swivel for screen sharing, +/-45° tilt to help reduce glare, and 360° rotation for landscape or portrait mode. Position your screens at the exact angle that works best for you.
  • Work in Ergonomic Comfort: With a tall 16.73″ center pole, the dual monitor arm can raise your screens closer to eye level. This ergonomic design helps to maintain proper posture, providing enhanced comfort for longer work sessions.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
HUANUO

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Apple’s new mid-range 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air d...
Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike hits...
ASICS Appreciation Week takes an extra 20% off running ...
It pays to stick with iPhone 15 now that ESR’s Ma...
Today’s best iOS price drops and freebies: Human ...
Land this half TB SanDisk Extreme 5,000MB/s Gen 4 SSD d...
Land the physical Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition i...
Land the OG Apple Watch Ultra at $350 less than the Ult...
Load more...
Show More Comments