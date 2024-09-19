Got Prime? This dual monitor desk mount can be yours for $17.50 (New low, Reg. $40)

It doesn’t matter if you’re ready to upgrade from one display to two, or already have a couple and want to streamline things, we’ve got a notable deal here to make your journey a more affordable one. Right now the official HUANUO storefront is offering Prime members its Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $17.49 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, pricing will clock in at roughly $20. Either way, this is a great deal that takes up to 56% off the usual $40 going rate. Until now, the best price we have tracked across the board has been $20. Learn more about this monitor mount down below.

This monitor mount is ready to make quick work of decluttering your desk. It clamps onto the back or side of your desk and each arm supports up to 17.6 pounds of weight. Monitors can range anywhere from 13 to 32 inches in size, ensuring this flexible solution can last through a wide variety of hardware changes in years to come. I’ve been using similar solutions like this for years now and don’t think I’ll ever go back to using standard monitor stands.

Give your office a major overhaul when you also pick up one of FlexiSpot’s OC6 ergonomic chairs at $140. This is the result of a coupon code that slashes 50% off its usual $280 price tag. Wrap things up by scoring this all-in-one cable management bundle at $16 Prime shipped to ensure everything looks picture perfect.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Desk Mount features:

Supports 13″ to 32″ Screens: Huanuo’s dual monitor mount can hold two 13″-32″ monitors with VESA mounting patterns 75x75mm or 100x100mm. Crafted from heavy-duty cold-rolled steel, each monitor arm can support up to 17.6 lbs to ensure reliable stability for your screens.

Find the Perfect Angle: The dual monitor stand features flexible arm joints that allow you to easily adjust screen angle with +/-90° side-to-side swivel for screen sharing, +/-45° tilt to help reduce glare, and 360° rotation for landscape or portrait mode. Position your screens at the exact angle that works best for you.

Work in Ergonomic Comfort: With a tall 16.73″ center pole, the dual monitor arm can raise your screens closer to eye level. This ergonomic design helps to maintain proper posture, providing enhanced comfort for longer work sessions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!