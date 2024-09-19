Land the physical Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition in your Switch collection down at $30

25% off $30
Dave the Diver

We are once again tracking a notable chance to score Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch down at $29.99 courtesy of Walmart. Score a free Walmart+ trial to land free shipping. Currently out of stock at Amazon, this physical version of the game is ready to land on your game shelf at $10 or 25% off the going rate to match our previous mention. Dave’s underwater adventuring by day and sushi-making experience by night has taken the indie world by storm. While you can score a digital copy of the base game on the eShop for $20, the anniversary edition includes some extra goodies and comes with the box for your collection. You’ll land the main game as well as the “The Disaster Of Passion” rhythm game, various boat and character skins, as well as the digital art book that “showcases DAVE THE DIVER’s memorable, pixelated characters and locations.”  Head below for more. 

