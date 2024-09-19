Prime Day pricing returns on Roborock’s Q7 Max+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty dock at $380 low (Reg. $870)

Coming at us once more by way of its official Amazon storefront, Roborock is giving us another shot at Prime Day pricing with its Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $379.98 shipped. Down from its usual $870 price tag, this is the best price we have seen this model in new condition fall to, first seen back in July during Amazon’s Prime Day event. You’re getting yet another chance to score it for your home’s cleaning needs with a sizeable 56% markdown, upgrading your home life while saving you $490.

Why begrudgingly sweep your floors or wash them with a typical stick mop when you can get a robot to do it? You’ll get a fully autonomous helper around the house with this Roborock model, delivering cleaner floors than you’re used to with its 4,200Pa of suction, 30 water flow levels of mopping ability, and LiDAR navigation that regularly updates a 3D map of your home with each cycle for frequently improved efficiency. It’s battery affords it a 180-minute runtime, which should be more than enough to make it through all its intended areas – and if it isn’t, it’ll return to its dock and pick up where it left off after recharging.

It’s been equipped with an updated all-rubber brush that sits lower to the ground for more thorough cleanings without needing to go over the same spot multiple times, while also preventing hair from gumming up the works. You can go hands-free with controls by connecting it to Alexa, Google Assistant, or just use the smart app for remote setting adjustments too. One of the best features of this combo though is the inclusion of the auto-empty dock that has a 2.7L dustbin that the robot will empty into after each sweep of the house, giving you up to seven weeks before you’ll need to actually get involved.

For an even more powerful robotic cleaning system than our main focus up above, that comes without emptying all your savings, you can still benefit from the $120 discount on eufy’s X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop that not only vacuums and mops but gets the full treatment when it returns to its Omni Station – self-empties (both debris and dirty water), self-refills the water tank, as well as washing and drying the mop pads with hot air to prevent bacterial growth and lingering odors. You’ll find more handy standard cleaning devices like the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner in our home goods hub, while other autonomous units and other smart devices can be found in our smart home hub, including the new Govee Smart Electric Kettle Pro that is still 40% off.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Dock:

Roborock robot vacuum only supports 2.4G WiFi. However,since most routers support both have 2.4G and 5G, in order to ensure the machine’s stability, it is recommended to switch to 2.4G WiFi when using the robot by following the instructions of your router setup.

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. With its 2.5L dust bag it stores up to seven weeks of debris. Perfect gifts for families and friends.

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200Pa, the Q7 Max+ easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Twin Cleaning Power: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max+ offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps of your home, effectively tracks cleaning routes, unlocks a wide range of smart cleaning functions, and can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Combined Dustbin & Water Tank: Combining the 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank has made both larger, so that you can clean more without emptying or refilling.

Upgraded Brush System: An all-rubber brush strongly resists hair tangles making it ideal for tackling long hair and pet hair. With four planes of movement, it stays close to the floor for more effective cleaning on uneven surfaces.

Long-Lasting Cleaning: A super-sized battery powers the robot for up to 180 minutes of runtime, or a maximum vacuuming range of 3229 sqft. Robot vacuum only supports 2.4G WIFI.

