Razer’s tri-mode BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed wireless gaming keyboard hits $83 Amazon low (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed wireless keyboard down at $83.12 shipped. This keyboard has fetched as much as $150 in recent months, but today’s deal takes a huge chunk of its price tag to land it $7 below our previous mention from last month. This keyboard is currently fetching $1 below its all-time low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we’ve tracked for it since its debut. The same keyboard also happens to be on sale directly from Razer at a higher $100 right now.

The variant of Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini discounted today comes with the brand’s green mechanical switches, offering an audible click with satisfying tactile feedback. One of the highlights of this keyboard is that it supports tri-mode connectivity via HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, Bluetooth, and USB-C. Other notable features of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini gaming keyboard include support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting, pre-installed doubleshot ABS keycaps, up to 200 hours of battery life, and more. You can learn more about the experience of using this keyboard in our Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini review.

If you don’t mind using a slightly bigger keyboard with a 75% layout then check out Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% wireless keyboard at $300. It’s available to pre-order right now, and it comes with some solid features like an OLED panel, a dial, underglow RGB lighting, and more.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Keyboard features:

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use

Streamline your setup and free up a USB port by connecting your wireless mouse and keyboard to a single dongle—a feature that can be activated in our latest Razer HyperSpeed peripherals.

